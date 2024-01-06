Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $214.25 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

