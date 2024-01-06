Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

