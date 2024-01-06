Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

