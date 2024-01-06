Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

