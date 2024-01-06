Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,649 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.35 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

