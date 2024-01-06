Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

