Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

