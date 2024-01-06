Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIKE Stock Performance
NKE stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
