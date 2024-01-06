Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $479.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

