Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,621.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,546.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

