Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading Up ∞

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 331,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 290,388 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Sandspring Resources

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

