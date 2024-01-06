Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 244,876 shares changing hands.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In related news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,495.86). In related news, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,820.20). Also, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,495.86). Insiders purchased a total of 427,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,492 in the last three months. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also

