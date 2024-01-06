Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 3.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,777,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

