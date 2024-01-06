Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

