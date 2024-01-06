Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

