Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. 786,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

