Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 5.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,570,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

