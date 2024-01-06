Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,228. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.