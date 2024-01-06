Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 1.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $42,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 380,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

