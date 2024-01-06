Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is McAdam LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.98% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $67,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 646,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,957. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

