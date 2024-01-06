Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lifted by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

