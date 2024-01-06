Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

