Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $117,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,771. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

