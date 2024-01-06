Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

