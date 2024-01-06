Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

