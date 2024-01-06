Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

