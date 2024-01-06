Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

