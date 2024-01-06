Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 11.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $140,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

