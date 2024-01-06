SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

