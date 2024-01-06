Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.24

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 11893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

