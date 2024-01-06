Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.83. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 38,115 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 521.77% and a negative net margin of 64.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

