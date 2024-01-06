ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $676.16. 717,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,167. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.