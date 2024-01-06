Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 42,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 48,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Insider Activity

Sezzle Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 414,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sezzle news, CEO Charles Youakim bought 11,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $117,583.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,226,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,872.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 414,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,042.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,571 shares of company stock worth $685,189.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

