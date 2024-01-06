Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 42,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 48,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
Sezzle Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $111.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 3.22%.
Insider Activity
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
