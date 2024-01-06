Shariaportfolio Inc. Acquires New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile



Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

