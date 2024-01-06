Shariaportfolio Inc. Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

