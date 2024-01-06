Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Encore Wire accounts for about 1.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 431.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Encore Wire by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 174,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

