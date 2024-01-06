Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $320,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $631.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 489.21 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.11 and a 200-day moving average of $427.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $16,710,134. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.