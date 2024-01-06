Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $623,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 145.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 15.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $251.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.00. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

