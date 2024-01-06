Shariaportfolio Inc. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 1.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $292.13 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

