Shariaportfolio Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,108 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $49.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $23,182,726.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,248,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,292,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

