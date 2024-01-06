Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 829,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. CleanSpark comprises approximately 2.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.56.
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
