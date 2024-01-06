Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

