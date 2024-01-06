Shariaportfolio Inc. Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More
