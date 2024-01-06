Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

