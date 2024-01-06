Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $69.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.51.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
