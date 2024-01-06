Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
