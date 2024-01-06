Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,105,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,263. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.