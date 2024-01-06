Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 31,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 5,680,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,772. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

