Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 958 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.12. 17,387,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

