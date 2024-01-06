Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.68. 846,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

